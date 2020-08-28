Indian squash ace Saurav Ghosal turns talk show host with new web series 'The Finish Line'

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal is set to begin a new venture through his upcoming interview series titled 'The Finish Line', which would be hosted on the Baseline Ventures' social media platforms.

Through the show, Saurav Ghosal aims to speak to some of the most established sports stars in the country and share their success stories with sports lovers across the globe.

Having represented India in the squash circles for the past two decades, Saurav Ghosal is excited to take up a new role and help inspire the younger generation through his new web series.

"Its an absolute pleasure, it’s exciting to speak with each top athlete from various fields, to understand their stories and get into their minds, and basically figure out what they did when they were bringing glory to India," Saurav Ghosal said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

I’ve been inspired listening to them and hopefully that kind of translates across when everyone watches the web series and it inspires kids in India to dream for the stars and hopefully produce more champions in the future" he added.

'The Finish Line' is a web series that will feature eight notable Indian sports stars namely Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.

Saurav Ghosal's 'The Finish Line' aims to explore the paths undertaken by established sports stars in India

Excited to announce my first guest for #TheFinishLine is none other than Olympic Gold Medallist, Abhinav Bindra. Catch the whole episode tomorrow at 6:00 PM on @baselineventure YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages. @MyIndusIndBank @musewearables pic.twitter.com/nEH52hf7np — Saurav Ghosal (@SauravGhosal) August 27, 2020

Saurav Ghosal himself is one of India's most respected athletes, having won seven medals at the Asian Games apart from bringing India accolades from the Commonwealth Games and the South Asian Games.

Having played a major part in India's sporting folklore thus far, Saurav Ghosal hopes that the show will, in a way, help youngsters carve out a career for themselves.

"The point of the show in essence was to extricate the secrets behind these athletes who have gone on to become world champions or Olympic medallists. It was a lot of pride but there's also so much to learn from all of them. Hopefully people will be inspired to achieve great things," the veteran squash player said.

The first episode of 'The Finish Line' will release today (28th August, 2020) at 6 PM, and will feature Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra as the first guest of the show.