2023 Singapore Squash Open: Indian campaign draws to end in round of 16

The Indian campaign at the Singapore Squash Open drew to a premature end when both Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon were knocked out of the tournament in the second round itself.

Ghosal got off to a rocky start in Singapore, conceding the first game to American Todd Harrity 6-11. The World No. 24 found his footing in the second set and eventually cruised to a 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 victory.

In the second round, Ghosal was up against World No. 3 Mostafa Asal in a bid to fight for a spot in the quarterfinals. The Egyptian showed no mercy as he stormed past Saurav 11-3, 11-7 in the first two sets.

While the 37-year-old made a valiant effort in the third set, he ended up conceding the match 10-12, ending his journey at the event. This marks his second defeat against Asal in two weeks, having lost to him earlier at the Malaysia Squash Cup.

Meanwhile, Ramit Tandon lost his second round encounter to World No. 2 Diego Elias. The Peruvian second seed absolutely dominated the game and the scoreline with a 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 victory.

Tandon, fresh off the high of entering the world's top 40, showed significant determination in his initial match of the Singapore Squash Open. He displayed patience and skill to claim a hard-fought win over Scotsman Rory Stewart.

2023 Singapore Squash Open: Indian results at the end of day three

This is how India fared on day three of the 2023 Singapore Squash Open:

Men's Singles

Mostafa Asal (Egypt) beat Saurav Ghosal (India) 11-3, 11-7, 12-10

Diego Elias (Peru) beat Ramit Tandon (India) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4

Fans of Indian squash will next get to cheer on Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon at the TTI Milwaukee Hong Kong Squash Open 2023, which takes place between the 27th of November and the 3rd of December.