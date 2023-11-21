79th National Squash Championship: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna enter semis

The quarter-final matches of the 79th National Squash Championship 2023 took place at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy in Chennai on Tuesday (November 21).

In the men's event, Abhay Singh defeated Guhan Senthilkumar in three straight games with scores of 11-2, 11-2, and 11-5. He has made it to the semis and is the favorite to win the men's event.

Meanwhile, Suraj Chand defeated Vaibhav Chauhan in another quarter-final match, and will be up against Abhay Singh in his semi-final match.

Veer Chotani lost to Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in all three games of his quarter-final match, while Vedant Patel lost to Velavan Senthilkumar. The winners will face each other in the second semi-final of the men's event.

Tanvi Khanna, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, Urwashi Joshi, and Anahat Singh comfortably won their respective quarter-final matches in the women's event.

Tanvi will take on Rathika in the first semi-final, while Urwashi will be up against Anahat Singh in the second semi-final match.

79th National Squash Championship: Quarter-Final Results

Here are the results from the men's and women's quarter-final matches at the National Squash Championship 2023:

MEN

Abhay Singh beat Guhan Senthilkumar (11-2, 11-2, 11-5)

Vaibhav Chauhan lost to Suraj Chand (3-11, 8-11, 7-11)

Veer Chotani lost to Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (9-11, 7-11, 9-11)

Vedant Patel lost to Velavan Senthilkumar (3-11, 4-11, 7-11)

WOMEN

Tanvi Khanna beat Shameena Riaz (11-5, 11-4, 11-4)

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Janet Vidhi (11-4, 11-6, 11-2)

Urwashi Joshi beat Sunita Patel (5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2)

Diya Yadav lost to Anahat Singh (7-11, 2-11, 2-11)

79th National Squash Championship: Semi-Final Fixtures

Here is the schedule for the men's and women's semi-final matches:

WOMEN - Tanvi Khanna vs Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, 2:40 pm

MEN - Abhay Singh vs Suraj Chand, 3:20 pm

WOMEN - Urwashi Joshi vs Anahat Singh, 4:00 pm

MEN - Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Velavan Senthilkumar, 4:40 pm

(All matches can be viewed live on the India Squash YouTube channel)