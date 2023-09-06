Abhay Singh clinches PSA Challenger Tour male player of the year award

Abhay Singh, the shining star of the Indian squash contingent, has been awarded the PSA Challenger Tour Male Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. It marks a celestial accomplishment in his burgeoning career. Singh's excellent performance throughout the tournament attained him this prestigious award.

His amazing voyage to this award was underscored by his remarkable feat of hooking five titles during the season, proving himself a prevalent force in the world of squash. Abhay Singh's consistency and perseverance on the court gained him the affection of fanatics and fellow athletes alike.

Upon receiving the award, Singh voiced his thankfulness, saying:

"Firstly, I want to thank PSA for recognizing me with this award. I want to thank everyone who voted and supported me through what was a very good season. I'm happy to see the season recognized by a token like this."

Abhay Singh grateful to Indian squash community for his achievements

Singh also expanded his gratitude to the whole Indian squash community for their unflagging support in his pursuit to excel as an athlete. He acknowledged the important role played by India Squash in promoting his talent and assisting him in reaching new peaks in the sport.

“Firstly I want to thank PSA for recognising me with this award. I want to thank everyone who voted and supported me through what was a very good season.

“I’m happy to see the season recognised by a token like this. I want to thank everyone at India Squash for all that they do to help me be the athlete I want to be."

The squash prodigy didn't overlook acknowledge the instrumental part of his coach, Paul Bell, whom he lately began working with. Singh attributed a portion of his success to the confidence and direction provided by Bell, and he said that his achievements have made everyone associated with his expedition proud.

Abhay Singh's journey doesn't stop with this award. He is all set to portray India in the forthcoming Asian Games, where he will partake in both the Men's Team and Mixed Doubles Events.

His recent success in the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament, where he clinched the title, is a demonstration of his prowess and perseverance on the court. Back in February, in the final match, Singh faced off against Yassin Elshafei from Egypt, appearing victorious with a scoreline of 3-1 after a hard-fought game lasting 49 minutes.