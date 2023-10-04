Asian Games 2023 Squash Results Day 11: Abhay and Anahat win bronze; Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal, and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu assured of silver

It was all smiles in the squash camp as the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu made it to the final of their event while Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh won the bronze in the same.

Sourav Ghosal played some exceptional squash, dominating his opponent from Hong Kong China, and securing his place in the final, assuring India of at least a silver medal.

A closer look at the results:

Abhay and Anahat played some brilliant squash throughout the tournament but went down in a very close encounter against the Malaysian pair in the semifinal. The Indian duo secured the first game, but their opponents came back fighting hard in the second one, taking the match to the final set.

In the decider, Abhay and Anahat gave a very strong fight but ultimately lost with a scoreline of 11-8, 2-11, 9-11. Despite the loss, they have won the bronze medal; this is Abhay Singh’s second medal of the tournament after winning a gold in the men’s team event.

In the first semi-final, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat their opponents from Hong Kong China, and secured their place in the final. After going down in the first game, Pallikal and Sandhu managed to keep their cool and faught back. They took the second game 11-7 before sealing the victory in a close-fought third set with a score of 11-9.

They won the match with a final score of 7-11, 11-7, 11-9. This win assures the Indian duo of either a gold or a silver medal.

In the men’s singles semifinal, Indian veteran Saurav Ghosal showcased his masterclass against Hong Kong's Leung Chi Hin Henry. He demolished his opponent, who had no answers to any of Ghosal’s strokes.

With absolutely no idea how to play against the Asian Games veteran, Henry lost in straight sets with a score of 11-2, 11-1, 11-6. The win helped Saurav confirm his place in the final, and the eight-time Asian Games medalist will look to add a third gold medal to his two existing ones in the cabinet.

The country has a lot of hopes from Saurav Ghosal and the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, who will take the court on October 5 to fight for a chance to win the gold medal.