HCL Squash Tour Chennai 2024 Day 4 Results: Anahat Singh, Rathika Suthanthira secure wins in semi-final 

The penultimate day of the HCL Squash Tour Chennai 2024 saw four semi-final matches take place on Friday (June 7). The day started with Anahat Singh taking on Janet Vidhi in the first semi-final of the women's event. 16-year-old Anahat Singh registered a comfortable victory over Janet with a scoreline of 11-3, 11-3, 11-6.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu lost to Rathika Suthanthira Seelan in straight sets with a score of 7-11, 3-11, 6-11. An all-India clash is on the card in the women's final.

In the men's event, Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri blanked Qatar's Yousef Essam Farag 3-0 in straight sets. The Sri Lankan athlete won the first set 11-3 and bagged wins in the next two sets with twin scores of 11-8.

Later in the day, Ravi Dixit faced a defeat against his compatriot Rahul Baitha despite a strong start. Ravi put up a tough fight to win the first set 13-11 and took a lead in the match.

Trending

However, he faced a humiliating defeat in the next three sets with scores of 3-11, 4-11, 4-11 to crash out of the competition in the semi-final.

HCL Squash Tour Chennai 2024: Day 4 Results (Semi-Final)

Women's Semi-Final 1: Anahat Singh (IND) beat Janet Vidhi (IND) 3-0 [11-3, 11-3, 11-6]

Women's Semi-Final 2: Yeheni Kuruppu (Sri Lanka) lost to Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 0-3 [7-11, 3-11, 6-11]

Men's Semi-Final 1: Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka) beat Yousef Essam Farag (Qatar) 3-0 [11-3, 11-8, 11-8]

Men's Semi-Final 2: Ravi Dixit (IND) lost to Rahul Baitha (IND) 1-3 [13-11, 3-11, 4-11, 4-11]

HCL Squash Tour Chennai 2024: Day 5 Fixtures (Final)

Women's Final: Anahat Singh (India) vs Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (India)

Men's Final: Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka) vs Rahul Baitha (India)

(Venue: Both matches will be played at the Indian Squash Academy in Egmore, Chennai)