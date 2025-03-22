Indian Open 2025 set to usher international squash back to India after 7-year gap

The Indian Open 2025, India's first-ever PSA World Tour Copper event will be held at Bombay Gymkhana. The tournament begins on Monday (March 24) with a prize purse of USD 53,500 on offer.

The five-day tournament will commence on the indoor courts while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played on a full-glass outdoor court.

Players from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Canada, England, the USA, Malaysia and Japan will compete with some of the Indian talent at the upcoming event.

Top-level international squash returns to India after a seven-year gap with the JSW Indian Open 2025. A total of 24 players, each, will feature in the men's and women's draw for the event.

Top Indian players such as Ramit Tandon, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, Anahat Singh, and Akanksha Salunkhe will be showcasing their skills at the tournament.

Ramit Tandon and Akanksha Salunkhe go into the Indian Open 2025 as the top seeds in the men's and women's events respectively.

Suraj Kumar Chand and Anjali Semwal of India have earned wild cards for the event.

"It's really important for my ranking and getting to play at home," - Anahat Singh ahead of Indian Open 2025

Anahat Singin in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Source: Getty

Anahat Singh who recently won the SRFI Indian Tour Squash Championship in Chennai was upbeat ahead of the Indian Open. The 17-year-old reckoned that the tournament was vital from a ranking perspective while also highlighting the importance of playing at home.

“This will be one of the bigger tournaments for me up till now and getting to play in India as well as being able to play with so many international players is going to be wonderful. Especially for me it's really important for my ranking and getting to play at home rather than travelling outside the country so much," the India No. 3 stated.

Ramit Tandon highlighted the importance of the rankings in light of squash making its debut as an Olympic discipline at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

India's top-ranked player also stressed the importance of a home-court advantage which Indian players do get to experience often.

“It's always good to play at home. I think in India we don't get the opportunity to do it enough so I'm very thankful to JSW and everyone involved who have made this possible. Especially with the Olympics coming up, our PSA rankings are going to be crucial and home-court advantage is something Indians don't really get at the top level," Ramit Tanton stated.

"Since this is the biggest squash event ever to be hosted in India, it's important in terms of reaching out to more number of people and getting more eyeballs on the sport. I think it's a beautiful thing to have some more sports events within the country so I'm excited,” he added.

Details of the the Indian Open 2025 were announced in the presence of Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sports, and Divyanshu Singh, COO, JSW Sports, alongside Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh.

The finals of the Indian Open will be played on March 28.

