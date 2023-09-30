Indian Squash Asian Games 2023 Results Day 6: India Women win bronze, men's team advance to gold medal match

The Indian squash contingent delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2023. They secured two medals and advanced to the finals in their respective events.

India demonstrated their dominance in the men's team event, defeating defending champions Malaysia to secure a coveted spot in the final. Sourav Ghosal was instrumental in this resounding victory, defeating Eain Yow 3-1 (11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-3).

The Indian team, which had previously won gold in Incheon in 2014 and bronze in Jakarta in 2018, left no room for doubt with a 2-0 victory in the semi-final. Abhay Singh also contributed to the victory by defeating Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar 3-1 (11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6) in his match.

India's quest for gold now includes a showdown with neighbouring rival Pakistan. Pakistan qualified for the gold medal match by defeating Hong Kong 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final match. With the stage set for an intense battle, squash fans in India are anticipating a nail-biting final between the two arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Anahat Singh, a 15-year-old prodigy in the women's team squash event, displayed remarkable skill and determination in the final. Despite her valiant efforts, Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong China, the reigning champions, won.

While displaying enormous potential, India settled for a well-deserved bronze medal in the women's team squash event.

These outstanding squash achievements not only highlight the talent and dedication of Indian players but also serve as a source of national pride.

Indian women's squash team bow out in thrilling semi-final

The Indian women's squash team, led by Tanvi Khanna, Joshana Chinappa, and Anahat Singh, faced a formidable challenge from Hong Kong China in a nail-biting semi-final. Despite their best efforts, the Indian team went down 2-1.

While Tanvi fought valiantly but fell short in the first match, Chinappa demonstrated her tenacity by winning a thrilling five-game battle and levelling the scores. Although the Indian women's squash team did not advance to the final, their spirited performance demonstrated their skill and determination.