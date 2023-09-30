Indian Squash Asian Games 2023 Results Day 7: Indian Squash Team shines with Gold Medal victory

The Indian men's squash team etched their names in history at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by winning gold in the team event. Their rise to the top was marked by tenacity and determination as they faced formidable opponents, including arch-rival Pakistan.

The Indian team's path to glory was anything but easy. They had previously faced Pakistan in the group stage and lost, setting up a thrilling rematch in the final. The first match of the final featured Mahesh Mangaonkar of India, who, despite putting up a valiant fight, was defeated 3-0 by Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal.

However, in the second match, seasoned campaigner Saurav Ghosal took the court and turned the tide in India's favor. Ghosal's outstanding performance saw him defeat Muhammad Asim Khan in straight sets, tying the match and reviving India's hopes of winning the gold medal.

The contest reached its apex in the thrilling final round, in which Abhay Singh displayed steely nerves. Singh won the first game but then went on to lose the next two. Undaunted, he called on his inner strength and tenacity to stage a dramatic comeback, eventually defeating Noor Zaman in a nail-biting 3-2 match. Singh's fortitude, which included saving two championship points, earned him respect from both his teammates and the audience.

India's triumph in men's Team Squash

With this historic victory, India won their second Asian Games gold medal in squash. The first came in Incheon in 2014, when Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar were key members of the winning team. In the semifinals, the defending champions, Malaysia, presented a formidable challenge, but India's determination prevailed, propelling them to the final showdown against Pakistan.

While the Indian men's team basked in the glory of their victory, the women's team added to the country's pride by winning a bronze medal in a hard-fought semifinal match against Hong Kong.

This victory has laid a solid foundation for the upcoming singles and mixed doubles events, which begin on October 1. With their outstanding performance in squash, India is poised for even more success at the Asian Games 2023, and the entire country is looking forward to more victories in this category.