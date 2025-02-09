Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal comes out of retirement; set to feature in Octane Sydney Classic

Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal has reversed his retirement decision and rejoined the Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit. The former World No. 10 is set to make his competitive comeback at the Octane Sydney Classic, scheduled to take place in Sydney from February 19 to 23.

Confirming his return, Ghosal shared his excitement about competing again.

"I have become a PSA member again from January 1. My first tournament will be in Sydney from February 19-23, and I hope to play in more major events. I’ll give my best," he said (via The Telegraph).

The veteran also emphasized his commitment to representing India, stating that returning to PSA events is crucial for continuing his contributions to Indian squash.

When did Saurav Ghosal announce his retirement from professional squash?

Saurav Ghosal, widely regarded as India's finest squash player, had announced his retirement from the professional circuit in April 2024, bringing an end to a distinguished career that spanned over two decades. His PSA journey began in 2003, and during that time, he claimed 10 PSA titles and reached 18 finals, winning 281 out of 511 matches on the tour.

His most remarkable achievement came in April 2019, when he became the first Indian male squash player to break into the top 10 of the world rankings. His final PSA appearance before retirement was at the 2024 Windy City Open, where he was defeated by USA’s Timothy Brownell in the Round of 64.

Beyond his PSA exploits, Ghosal has been an integral part of India’s success on the international stage. He has won medals in five Asian Games editions, including team gold medals at the 2014 Incheon and 2022 Hangzhou Games. At the 2022 World Doubles Championships in Glasgow, he partnered Dipika Pallikal Karthik to secure a gold medal in the mixed doubles event. The duo also clinched silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ghosal scripted history at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian male squash player to win an individual medal at the event after bagging bronze in men’s singles.

On the domestic front, Saurav Ghosal has dominated Indian squash for years, holding a record 13 national titles.

