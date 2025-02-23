Saurav Ghosal clinches Sydney Classic 2025 title in stunning comeback after retirement

Indian squash legend Saurav Ghosal made a triumphant return to professional squash, clinching the Sydney Classic 2025 title in his first tournament since coming out of retirement. The 38-year-old, who had stepped away from the PSA (Professional Squash Association) Tour in April last year, marked his comeback in dominant fashion, defeating Egypt’s Abdelrahman Nassar in straight games in the final on Sunday, February 23.

Ghosal, a former world No. 10 and second seed in the PSA Challenger event, outclassed the eighth-seeded Nassar, ranked 142nd in the world, with a commanding 11-2, 11-6, 11-2 victory. The final showcased Ghosal’s experience and superior court coverage as he dismantled his younger opponent in just three games.

The Indian squash veteran had initially retired to focus on other aspects of the sport but had expressed his desire to continue representing India at the highest level. His return to the PSA Tour on January 1, 2025, was a strategic move to keep his international aspirations alive. With his latest title, Ghosal now has 11 PSA crowns in his illustrious career.

Saurav Ghosal’s run to the Sydney Classic 2025 final

Saurav Ghosal received a bye in the opening round before easing past Malta’s Kijan Sultana 11-8, 11-2, 11-8 in a 31-minute second-round encounter. His form continued in the quarterfinals, where he dispatched Korea’s Minwoo Lee 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, maintaining his momentum with another straight-game victory.

The semifinals saw Saurav Ghosal face a tougher challenge in Australia’s Rhys Dowling, ranked 141st in the world. The Indian dropped his only game of the tournament but still emerged victorious with an 11-9, 5-11, 11-1, 11-2 win in 46 minutes, securing his place in the title clash.

In the final, Ghosal’s superior shot selection and fitness proved too much for Nassar, as he wrapped up the match in quick time.

Saurav Ghosal has been India’s most decorated squash player, having won medals across five editions of the Asian Games, including team golds in Hangzhou 2022 and Incheon 2014. He also won silver in mixed doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and added two bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

His Sydney Classic victory signals that he is far from done, and with his eyes set on future international competitions, Ghosal’s return could be the start of another remarkable chapter in his career.

