Squash player Velavan mulls move to Barcelona Global Sports Academy

The resumption of squash in India has helped Indian players grow in confidence. The lull brought by the coronavirus pandemic ended with the SRFI Domestic Challenger squash tournament in Chennai.

After the successful completion of the Chennai tournament, the caravan now moves to Noida. The Indian players will compete in the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida.

Velavan Senthilkumar reigned supreme in the Chennai squash tournament. He said the resumption of squash in India has helped his confidence grow by leaps and bounds.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Velavan Senthilkumar outlined his plans to train abroad. He also said a move to the Barcelona Global Sports Academy is on his radar. The Chennai player said that although the facilities are the same, the level of squash competition in Spain is superior. He explained:

“Training in Barcelona is one of my plans. The set-up has suited me very well there. I am planning to shuttle between Chennai and Barcelona. Although in terms of facilities both India and Barcelona are on par, what I get there is the level of competition, which is superior. There are about 10 to 15 squash players who are at a world class level and their game play is much more advanced. Training with them will put me in good stead.”

Playing professional squash soon: Velavan

Although Velavan is no stranger to success on the world stage, the squash player said he would take another couple of years to play the sport professionally at the top level.

“I will be completing my final year of my study program at Colombia University this year and then I plan to take up squash professionally. I think it will take two- or three-years’ time to be playing and competing well at the world level, among the top players. For now, my focus is on playing the PSA Tournaments here and moving up the rankings. Once the Noida tournament is over, I will be off to USA to play in Cincinnatii. I do have some tournaments lined up.”

Velavan said he keeps reflection and introspection is an integral part of his routine.

“Introspection is something on my mind every day. I will make sure to take a step back and analyze how I have been doing mentally, physically and technically. For now, I have been in a good space with respect to being in a good mental shape. I meditate and I am seeing an improvement in myself with the ways I have been dealing with it. However, going forward, I do plan to have someone to help me stay focused and in good mental shape.”

