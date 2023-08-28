Velavan Senthilkumar and Akanksha Salunkhe win PSA Challenger title

In a compelling show of squash prowess, top-seeded players Velavan Senthilkumar and Akanksha Salunkhe arose victorious in the PSA Challenger squash tournament held in Canberra, Australia, pinnacling on an unforgettable Sunday.

Velavan Senthilkumar, featuring India on the global squash stage, portrayed his special skills by hooking the men's title. In a tight final match, he fronted the second seed, Joseph White of Australia.

The drastic fight saw Velavan succeed with scores of 11-8, 11-9, 2-11, and 11-3. Impressively, Velavan carried an impeccable record throughout the contest, not conceding a single game in the foregoing three rounds.

On the women's show, Akanksha Salunkhe, a star figure in Indian squash, had an equally challenging voyage to nail the women's title. Her route to success included a formidable showdown against compatriot Tanvi Khanna, who had proclaimed the championship title just a week earlier.

Akanksha's perseverance blazed through as she combated fiercely, eventually conquering with a scoreline of 9-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, and a nail-biting 13-11 in a contest that endured nearly an hour.

Akanksha Salunkhe and Velavan Senthilkumar etching their names in the sports world

Notably, both Indian athletes had proved their mettle in the earlier competitions of the tournament, depicting their prowess and decisiveness. Akanksha Salunkhe also acknowledged as Akanksha Hemant Salunkhe, has etched a niche for herself as a professional squash player from India.

As of April 2022, she harbored an outstanding world ranking of number 99. Her incredible journey has a victory at the 2022 Guatemala Open, a demonstration of her skill and dedication.

Velavan Senthilkumar, another shining notable in Indian squash, worked hard for his mark on the global stage. With a career-high world ranking of World No. 101 accomplished in November 2021, Senthilkumar's attainments have been nothing short of incredible.

Senthilkumar brags the titles of the 2016 Asian Junior Squash champion and the 2017 British Junior Open champion, firming his position as a renowned figure in the sport.

The PSA Challenger squash tournament in Canberra witnessed amazing performances from both Velavan Senthilkumar and Akanksha Salunkhe, additionally cementing their zones in the annals of squash history and encouraging coming generations of Indian squash aficionados.