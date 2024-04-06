Velavan Senthilkumar crashes out of German Open squash tournament

Indian squash star Velavan Senthilkumar crashed out of the German Open 2024 tournament following a straight-game defeat to fourth-seeded Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia on Friday.

The Malaysian powerhouse crushed Senthilkumar 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the quarter-finals of the USD 50,000 PSD World Tour Bronze event.

Velavan Senthilkumar put on a valiant effort and showed resistance in every game. However, he struggled to keep up with the pace of his opponent.

“It’s always been a close affair (between us). For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website.

“It’s getting tougher every time, but I also know my strengths, I know I can hang in there, play the big points better, and I think it showed in the first and second games. I’m just happy to get through in three today,” added the Malaysian World No 22.

With that win, Eain Yow Ng now takes a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head encounter against Velavan Senthilkumar in PSA events.

Senthilkumar reached quarters after beating England’s George Parker on Thursday

Earlier, the Indian national champion defeated eighth-seed George Parker to confirm his ticket to the quarter-finals on Thursday. He emerged triumphant with a score line of 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9.

The Indian star began the proceedings with a dominant 11-5 win and soon took a 2-0 lead after winning the second game 11-8. Parker made good efforts and it turned out to be a much closer encounter.

However, the Indian scored crucial points to seal the match in the end. George Parker showed his mettle in the third game and came back with a 11-9 win. He tried his best to level the scores in the fourth game but the Indian star eventually beat him 11-9 to reach the quarters.

Earlier, he had beaten Yassin Elshafei 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 in the first round of the tournament.