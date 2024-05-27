3 Olympic records set by Indians

Indian athletes have made a significant mark in Olympic history by setting records that have withstood the test of time. Among these remarkable achievements are three standout performances, which underscore India's rich sporting heritage.

#1 Balbir Singh Sr scored the most goals (5) in the Olympic Finals

Balbir Singh is considered to be an iconic figure in field hockey and played a pivotal role in India's dominance in the sport during the mid-20th century. His contributions were instrumental in India's gold medal victories at the 1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, and 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

His crowning achievement came in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, where he set an Olympic record by scoring five goals in the final against the Netherlands, leading India to a resounding 6–1 victory. This performance not only secured India's fifth consecutive Olympic gold but also cemented Balbir Singh's status as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

#2 Indian Hockey team won two gold medals without conceding a single goal

The Indian hockey team holds the unique distinction of being the only team in Olympic history to win gold without conceding a single goal, an Olympic record they achieved twice, in 1928 and 1956.

India's Olympic debut in 1928 was nothing short of spectacular. During the group stage, they dominated their opponents with decisive victories: 6–0 against Austria, 9–0 against Belgium, and 5–0 against Switzerland. In the final, they secured a 3–0 victory over the Netherlands, claiming their first Olympic gold.

Fast forward to the 1956 Olympics, and India's performance was equally impressive. They began the group stage with overwhelming wins: 14–0 against Afghanistan, 16–0 against the United States, and 6–0 against Singapore. In the semifinals, India edged out Germany with a 1–0 victory. The final saw India facing their arch-rivals Pakistan, and emerged victorious with a narrow 1–0 win, clinching their sixth consecutive Olympic gold and cementing their legacy in the sport.

#3 Abhinav Bindra scored 597 points in the 2004 Athens Olympics Qualification round

In contemporary Olympic history, Abhinav Bindra stands out for his exceptional achievement at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Competing in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event, Bindra delivered a stellar performance by scoring 596 in the qualifying round and achieving a near-perfect score of 104.5 in the finals. His final shot, an extraordinary 10.8, clinched the gold medal, making him the first Indian individual to win an Olympic gold in shooting.

This triumph came after his participation in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where Abhinav Bindra set an Olympic record in the qualification round, scoring 597 points but narrowly missed a podium finish.