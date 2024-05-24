5 greatest Olympic medal-winning moments

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draws near, excitement and anticipation are building worldwide. The country has undergone a remarkable evolution over the years, carving its path amidst the world's sporting elite.

For India, certain moments have stood out, marking significant achievements in the nation's sporting history. Here, we highlight five of the most memorable Olympic medal-winning moments for India.

#1 Abhinav Bindra - First Indian to win individual gold medal

Abhinav Bindra's journey to Olympic glory began with his debut at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He showed promise early on and performed well at the 2004 Athens Games, setting an Olympic record in the qualification round.

However, it was the 2008 Beijing Olympics that saw Bindra reach the pinnacle of his career. Competing in the 10m Air Rifle event, Bindra clinched the gold medal, making history as India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist. His achievement brought immense pride to the nation.

#2 Sushil Kumar - First Indian to win consecutive medals

Sushil Kumar stands out for his remarkable consistency in wrestling, achieving success in two consecutive Olympic Games. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal.

He built on this success at the 2012 London Olympics, where he improved his performance and secured a silver medal. Sushil Kumar's accomplishments make him the first Indian Olympian to win medals at two different editions of the Summer Games.

#3 Leander Paes - First Asian to win a medal in tennis

Leander Paes brought home a bronze medal in tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, marking a significant milestone for India in the sport. In doing so, Paes became the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in individual tennis.

Additionally, Leander Paes is the only Indian athlete to have represented the country in seven Olympic Games, a record that underscores his enduring presence and commitment to the sport.

#4 Indian Hockey Team - Hattrick of gold medals

The Indian men’s hockey team, led by the legendary Dhyan Chand, dominated the Olympic hockey scene in the early 20th century. The team won its first Olympic gold medal in 1928, scoring 29 goals and conceding none.

This remarkable performance was repeated at the Los Angeles 1932 Olympics and the Berlin 1936 Olympics, completing a hat-trick of gold medals. These victories cemented India’s status as the world's most dominant hockey team during that era and remain a proud chapter in the country's sporting history.

#5 KD Jadhav - First Indian to win a medal post-Independence

The 1952 Helsinki Olympics marked a historic moment for India when Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling in the bantamweight category. Jadhav’s achievement was significant as it was India’s first Olympic medal in an individual event.