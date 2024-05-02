5 most prominent athletes who were flag bearers for India at the Olympics 

As the world eagerly awaits the spectacle of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the heartbeat of Indian sports grows louder. With numerous Olympic qualifications secured, Indian athletes stand ready to carry the nation's hopes on their shoulders and bring glory home.

Amidst this excitement, let's embark on a journey into history to celebrate five illustrious individuals who have proudly carried India's tri-color flag in the past Games.

Dhyan Chand – 1936 Berlin Olympics

Dhyan Chand, revered as one of India's greatest hockey players, led the Indian hockey team as both captain and the flag bearer at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Having already secured gold medals in hockey at the 1928 and 1932 Olympics, Dhyan Chand's leadership was instrumental in guiding India to another triumphant victory in Berlin. His unparalleled skills and sportsmanship during the golden era of Indian hockey continue to inspire generations of athletes.

Leander Paes – 2000 Sydney Olympics

Leander Paes stands as a towering figure in Indian tennis, boasting a record-breaking seven appearances at the Olympics. His journey commenced with a historic bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he became the first Asian to achieve this feat in tennis.

Paes' remarkable accomplishment led to him being selected as the flag bearer for the Indian team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Throughout his illustrious career, he has secured numerous Grand Slam victories, firmly establishing himself as one of India's premier tennis talents.

Balbir Singh – 1952 Helsinki & 1956 Melbourne Olympics

Arguably one of the greatest field hockey players of all time, Balbir Singh's legacy remains unparalleled. A three-time Olympic gold medalist, Balbir Singh played a pivotal role in India's victories at the London Olympics in 1948, Helsinki in 1952 (as a vice-captain), and finally won gold in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics as a captain.

His record for the most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic final stands unmatched. Notably, he had the honour of being the flag bearer in two successive Olympic Games.

Abhinav Bindra - 2016 Rio Olympics

Abhinav Bindra, India's golden boy of shooting, held the flag, representing the nation at the 2016 Rio Olympics. His historic gold medal win in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics marked a watershed moment in Indian Olympic history, as it was India's first individual gold medal.

With four Olympic appearances to his name, Abhinav Bindra's unwavering focus propelled him to numerous victories, including seven medals at the Commonwealth Games and three at the Asian Games. He still remains one of the truest icons of the shooting sport.

Sushil Kumar – 2012 London Olympics

Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar had the honour of carrying the tri-colour flag at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. His remarkable journey in wrestling began with a bronze medal win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, followed by a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Sushil Kumar's achievements not only made him the first Indian wrestler to win two individual Olympic medals but also brought pride and recognition to Indian wrestling on the global stage.