6 times when India finished below Pakistan in the Olympic Games medal tally ft. Paris Olympics 2024

India and Pakistan have been arch-rivals in the sporting arena, especially at the Olympics. Fighting for medals in sports hasn't been an exception. Apart from their fierce rivalry in cricket, both nations compete hard against each other in every sport they play.

In the last few years, India have generally fared better than their neighbours. But there have been a few instances when Pakistan finished the Olympics in a higher position than India. Let's take a look at all those incidents.

1960 Rome Games

Pakistan participated in the Rome 1960 Summer olympic games. In 35 competitions across seven sports, 44 competitors — all men — participated. They beat India in the men's hockey final to win their first gold in the Olympics.

Additionally, their first individual medal at the Olympics came from welterweight wrestler Mohammad Bashir, who won a bronze in the freestyle division, resulting in the most successful Olympics for Pakistan to date.

India could bag only one medal and finished 32nd overall, while Pakistan finished 20th.

1976 Montreal Games

Pakistan sent 24 competitors to the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada, to compete in five different sports, while India sent 26 competitors, also competing in five different sports.

Pakistan's men's hockey team took home the bronze, while India failed to win a medal in men’s hockey for the first time since 1928, finishing at a lower rank than Pakistan in the standings.

1984 Los Angeles Games

Pakistan participated in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, in 1984. After boycotting the 1980 Summer Olympics, the country went back to the Games.

In hockey, the Pakistan Men's hockey team took home the gold. India sent 48 competitors to compete in seven different sports in Los Angele. Although Indian women athletes shone, India didn't bring home a medal.

1988 Seoul Games

The 1988 Seoul Games was quite historic for India, as they participated in a record 11th Games, this time with a contingent of 46 athletes, including seven women.

However, India yet again failed to bring back any medal home. Pakistan pipped India in the rankings, as Hussain Shah brought Pakistan their first boxing medal, winnng a ronze as Pakistan finished 46th =in the rankings.

1992 Barcelona Games

Barcelona was yet another failure for India, as they finished below arch-rivals Pakistan at the Olympics for the third time in a row.

India fielded a contingent of 52 athletes across 12 sports, while Pakistan had 27 athletes competing in five sports. The Pakistan’s Men’s Hockey team yet again brought them glory as they won a bronze while India returned empty-handed.

2024 Paris Games

After a gap of over 32 years, Pakistan finished above India at the Olympics, in the 2024 Paris Games.

Pakistan had one of their smallest contingent with just seven athletes playing three sports, while India sent their second-largest contingent ever with 117 athletes competing in 16 different sports.

India won six medals - one silver and five bronze - but finished below Pakistan, who finished higher by winning a gold. Arshad Nadeem for Pakistan brought them the gold, beating defending champion, India's Neeraj Chopra. Pakistan finished 62nd overall, while India finished 71st.

