Analysis of India's performance in Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian hockey team’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 concluded with two varying emotions. The first being that the team should be proud of their bronze medal triumph. The second emotion was that, given the momentum and performances they were riding on, this Indian team could have done even better.

The Indian hockey team won their second consecutive Olympic medal in hockey by clinching victory in their bronze medal match against Spain. The team previously won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India scored 15 goals and conceded 12 at the Summer Games. Out of the 15, nine came in penalty corners, with three each in field goals and penalty strokes. India would feel that a slightly better performance in field play could have even bettered the color of their medal.

India was dominant right through the pool stage. Slotted in Pool B, they started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, followed by a 1-1 draw against Argentina. They then defeated Ireland 2-0. India’s defense was on point in the first three games.

Their attack was good too; however, not much was successfully converted through field play. Only one out of their six goals by then came in open play, leaving room for improvement. But, by the first half of the pool stage, the Indian team looked strong contenders to finish in the top two from their group.

In their next match, they went up against the eventual pool leaders, Belgium. Though India lost that game 1-2, they put forward a spirited effort, conceding only two goals to a formidable team.

India’s next match against Australia indicated that the team was heading towards something special. The "Men in Blue" defeated the mighty Australians at the Olympics after 52 years. India won the match 3-2 to cement their second position. This match showed that both India’s defense and attack were in sync.

Indian hockey team's mixed performance in the knockout stages and a special campaign for PR Sreejesh

India's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, performed exceptionally at Paris Olympics 2024. (Image via getty)

India played exceptional hockey to win their first game of the knockout stage. Down to ten men owing to an early red card, they defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shootouts in the quarter-final. Indian team’s mental toughness was on display in this match as they held their nerves under immense pressure.

A disappointing 3-2 loss in the semifinals ended India’s dream of an Olympic gold. The Indian hockey team was looser in defense than usual and could not capitalize on scoring opportunities.

However, they bounced back brilliantly and showed great mantle by defeating Spain to clinch India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey.

India’s campaign at the Olympic Games was led by the brilliance of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Sreejesh lived up to his 'Wall of India' tag, competing in his last tournament for India.

He was a force to reckon with in the goal. In eight games, the former captain of the Indian team, Sreejesh, saved 50 out of the 62 shots he faced.

He was instrumental in India winning the quarterfinals with an excellent show in the penalty shootouts. He was supported by the consistency of captain Harmanpreet Singh, the highest goal scorer of the tournament, with 10 goals to his name (seven in penalty corners and three in penalty strokes).

The two senior members of the side were in top form when it demanded the most. India's coach, Craig Fulton, was also instrumental in India's third-place finish in Paris. The celebrated coach brought all his experience to the fore to help India in their bronze medal run in Paris.

