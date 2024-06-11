India men’s hockey schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics: Complete player list, dates, timing, telecast

The Indian men's hockey team recently concluded their FIH Pro League campaign and will now set their sight on the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. In the FIH Pro League, India bagged a total of 24 points from 16 games. In the process, they went on to win five games and achieved three shootout wins. They also suffered eight defeats, including three in the shootout.

By bagging a total of 12 goals, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh stood out from the rest in the camp and led by an example. Notably, out of those 12 goals, eight came from penalty corners and four from penalties.

"The FIH Pro League 2023-24 has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad. We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament," he told reporters post the tournament.

Reflecting on the preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024, the skipper mentioned:

"This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game. We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage."

A total of 12 teams will participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 (men's event). The teams have been split into two groups. Group A comprises World No.1 Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, hosts France, and South Africa. Group B consists of Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland, and India.

Indian hockey team for Paris Olympics 2024 (Probables)

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Indian hockey team's schedule

July 27, Saturday

India vs New Zealand

Time: 9 PM IST

July 29, Monday

India vs Argentina

Time: 4:15 PM IST

July 30, Tuesday

India vs Ireland

Time: 4:45 PM IST

August 1, Thursday

India vs Belgium

Time: 1:30 PM IST

August 2, Friday

India vs Australia

Time: 4:45 PM IST

Where to watch Hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The Indian hockey team's games can be witnessed on the Sports18 network. The live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema. Moreover, Doordarshan will also be telecasting the Paris Olympics.