Aman Sehrawat becomes first male wrestler to earn India a spot for Paris 2024 Olympics

India has finally earned a spot for the men's wrestling event at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics through Aman Sehrawat. The 20-year-old defeated PR Korea's Chongsong Han 12-2 in the ongoing World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul to seal a spot at the Summer Games.

The Indian grappler registered a convincing win by technical superiority in a match that lasted four minutes and 30 seconds.

Sehrawat started his campaign in the 57kg freestyle category with a 10-4 win over Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov in the quarter-final bout. Then, in the semi-final bout to reach the qualification round, the Haryana grappler got the better of Ukraine's Andrii Yatsenko.

In the qualification match for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian wrestler faced the Asian Games silver medalist from North Korea. However, Aman Sehrawat was in no mood to show leniency. He took control of the match and finished off his opponent with one minute and 30 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Indian male grapplers haven't had an easy time in their attempts to qualify for the Paris Olympics. As many as five female wrestlers from the country have sealed their spots for the mega event later this year. But the male wrestlers had failed to win even a single spot till now.

With Aman Sehrawat's effort, things are looking a bit better for the Indian contingent. However, chances of a medal from the male wrestlers are still up in the air.

Other Indian wrestlers in contention to book a spot for Paris 2024 Olympics

Two more Indian male wrestlers will be in contention for a spot at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Jaideep and Sujeet Kalkal will be in action today as they look to join Aman Sehrawat at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Both of them will have to try their luck in the repechage round after suffering defeats on Saturday.

Jaideep lost in the quarterfinals of the 74kg freestyle quarterfinals while Sujeet went down in the semis of the 65kg freestyle. They will hope for better luck on Sunday.

On Friday, India's Nisha Dahiya sealed the fifth spot for her nation in the women's wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. She managed to come out trumps in the women's 68kg freestyle category.

The women seem to have done their job well, now it's up to the men to live up to the expectations.