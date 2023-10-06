"He can bring us gold in olympics" - Fans react after Aman Sehrawat's spectacular performance helps him clinch the bronze at the Asian Games 2023

In what was a dazzling debut at the Asian Games, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched the bronze medal in the men's 57kg wrestling event. He defeated the home favorite, Chinese wrestler Liu Minghu, in the bronze medal match. Aman's clinical 11-0 victory over his Chinese opponent showcased his prowess on the wrestling mat.

The 20-year-old Indian wrestler, who had previously secured a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in April, continued to impress fans with his performance at the Asian Games.

Throughout the tournament, Aman showcased his brilliance and dominance. In the 1/4 final, he displayed his superiority by defeating Iran's Ebrahim Khari with an impressive scoreline of 19-8, earning a victory by technical superiority. He also showcased his abilities by defeating South Korea's Kim Sunggwon 6-1, securing victory through points in the 1/8 final of the men's 57kg wrestling event.

In the semifinals, Aman Sehrawat found himself in a tightly contested battle against Japan's Toshihiro Hasegawa, ultimately losing by a narrow margin of 10-12.

Indian fans were thrilled at seeing the 20-year-old win a medal after an incredible performance at the Asian Games and expressed their feelings on social media after the victory. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud the young Indian for his achievement.

Here's how fans reacted to Aman Sehrawat’s bronze medal win:

Indian wrestlers settle for bronze at Asian Games 2023

The Indian wrestlers have only managed to win four other medals up until Aman’s win. The other medalists include Kiran Bishnoi, the bronze medalist in the women’s freestyle 76kg category; Sunil Kumar, who won a bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category; and Antim Panghal and Sonam, who managed to secure bronze medals in the women’s freestyle 53kg and 62kg categories, respectively.

With what most fans call a disappointing performance by the Indian wrestlers at the Asian Games, Aman’s bronze medal, the fifth by the wrestlers and the 93rd by the Indian contingent at this edition of the Asian Games is a testament to the rise of young athletes in the country.

The country now has a lot of hopes and expectations from Aman to use this victory as a stepping stone for a lot more success in future at the international level.