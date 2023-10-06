The disappointing performance by Indian wrestlers continued on Day 13 of the Asian Games. With five Indian grapplers in action, all five failed to make the final. This continues the trend of below-par performance by the Indian Wrestling contingent at these Asian Games.

With Wrestling being one of India’s dominant sports and India fielding an entire 18-member squad, fans expected more wrestlers to add to the medal tally, especially golds.

All eyes were on Bajrang Punia to break this poor run and defend his Asian Games gold. The Olympic bronze medallist started strongly with a 10-0 win in the Round of 16. He followed it up with a 4-0 victory in the quarterfinals but lost in the semifinal to former world champion Rahman Amouzadkhalili of Iran. He got into the repechage bronze medal bout but lost 0-10 to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi.

Aman Sehrawat was the other male freestyler in action for India. He also reached the semifinals after winning 6-1 but lost to Toshihro Hasegawa. In the repechage bronze medal bout, he comfortably defeated China’s Liu Minghu 11-0 to bring home bronze.

The same returns were seen in the women’s category also. Sonam Malik started off strong to reach the semifinals winning both of her bouts 10-0, but succumbed in the semifinals 0-7 to DPRK’s Mun Hyongyong. She beat China’s Long Jia 7-5 in the repechage bout to win bronze.

Kiran Bishnoi entered the semifinals but lost 2-4. Later, she won the repechage bout 6-3 to take home the bronze. Radhika Hooda was the fifth wrestler who was in action today. She lost her first bout 5-10 to Mongolia’s Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

Indian fans were not happy with the performances of the wrestlers and showed their displeasure on the internet. Here are some of the reactions:

Mixed Outing for Indian Wrestlers

Despite the repechage medals, Indian fans weren’t happy with their grapplers. India consistently lost to wrestlers from Japan and Iran which irked a section of fans. With the Paris Olympics coming up next year, Indian fans questioned if they can expect medals in wrestling as the Indian wrestlers have been unable to match their counterparts on international stage.