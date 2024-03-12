"Finishing has been an area where we fell slightly short" - MM Somaya on Indian women's hockey team failing to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Former skipper of the India men’s hockey team, MM Somaya, has backed the national women’s team to bounce back after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, to be staged later this year.

Earlier this year in January, India floundered in the third-place match against Japan in the FIH Olympic Qualifier. India lost 0-1 to Japan and fell short of a berth in the Olympics.

Somaya also lauded the women’s team for their whole-hearted efforts in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Back then, India, led by Rani Rampal, finished fourth after agonizingly losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Somaya opened up on the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, Hockey India’s podcast series:

“We boast a talented lineup of players, yet a critical aspect that warrants attention is our performance in crucial moments, notably during the Asian Games and Olympics Qualifiers. Finishing, particularly in penalty corners, has been an area where we fell slightly short.

“Despite facing the setback of missing key players in the Qualifiers in Ranchi due to injuries, we acknowledge that this should not serve as an excuse. It underscores the need for focused improvement and strategic planning to address these challenges effectively,” Somaya said.

"They have played some very good hockey" - MM Somaya

Last year, the women’s team won the bronze medal in the Asian Games that took place in Hangzhou. In the bronze medal match, they defeated Japan 2-1.

Somaya heaped praise on the India women’s team for making their way up in the world of hockey.

"However, I believe, women's hockey has come up in leaps and bounds over the last four to six years. We are so delighted to see them. Even after the Tokyo Olympics, where they finished fourth, they have played some very good hockey," he said.

Somaya also talked about the importance of taking care of talents from the grassroots level and thereby forming academies.

“Our focus must shift towards nurturing talent from the grassroots level. Establishing academies and competitive leagues for aspiring players should ideally commence at the under-12 stage,” Somaya added.