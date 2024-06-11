Gulveer Singh sets new national record at 2024 Portland Track Festival, finishes 2nd in men's 5000m

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh broke the national record at the 2024 Portland Track Festival. He set a new national record in the men's 5000m category, breaking the record that Avinash Sable previously held.

The 2024 Portland Track Festival is a world athletics continental tour bronze-level event, taking place in the United States. Gulveer clocked 13:18.92 mins, which helped him break the Indian national record in the event.

Avinash Sable held the previous national record in the men's 5000m category. Avinash clocked 13:19.30 mins in May 2023 at the Sound Running On Track Fest in Los Angeles.

With this impressive performance, Gulveer also bettered his previous best. The 26-year-old Indian athlete held a previous personal best of 13:23.78. He also managed to finish second in the competition, only behind American runner Dylan Jacobs.

Avinash Sable was also set to compete in the event. Unfortunately, however, he ended with a DNF - did not finish - against his name. Kartik Kumar was the other Indian in the competition. Clocking 13:41.07s, Kumar finished the race in the 17th position.

Gulveer Singh has been impressive in the recent past. He had bagged a bronze medal in the 10000m category at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games last year. With his personal best at the 2024 Portland Track Festival, he also won prize money of $500 as he finished second in the race.

Gulveer fails to make the Olympics cut despite breaking the national record

Despite having broken the national record with his staggering display at the 2024 Portland Track Festival, Gulveer Singh missed the Paris Olympics qualification. The 26-year-old secured the second place with a time of 13:18.92. However, he fell short of the Paris Olympics qualification time of 13:05.00 in the 5000m event by a close margin of 13 seconds.

Earlier this year in March, Singh broke another record. He broke the men’s 10,000m at The Ten track meet in California. After crossing the finish line in 27.41.81, he dismissed the second-longest-standing record in the Indian men's track and field history. Surender Singh held the record in the men's 10,000m, clocking 28.02.89, which he set way back in 2008, 16 years ago.

However, the Indian athlete missed the Olympic qualification back then as well. His effort of 27.41.81 was not good enough. He fell short of the Paris Games qualification time of 27.00.00 by over 41 seconds.

Meanwhile, Avinash Sable secured a silver on the opening day of the 2024 Portland Track Festival.

