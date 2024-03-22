"Haven’t been able to get over it yet" - Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia on failing to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Savita Punia, captain of India's women's hockey team, has been caught up in a flurry of emotions following their tragic loss in the Olympic qualifiers. With her ambition of competing in the Paris Olympics dashed, Punia has reflected on the agonizing process of picking up the pieces and moving on.

"The crying didn't help, living in denial didn't help," Punia recounted to the media. "What helped was picking up the hockey stick again to make a fresh start."

Her resilience shines through as she shared her candid thoughts on the devastating setback.

Savita Punia, affectionately known as the 'Great Wall', has served as an emotional backbone for her colleagues as the Indian women's hockey team's pivot. The disappointment of missing out on the Paris Olympics lingers, casting a pall of gloom on the team's incredible fourth-place finish in Tokyo just three years earlier.

"Good moments in life are not forgotten but neither are the bad ones," Punia continued. "Losing the Olympic qualifiers is such a bad moment that we will probably not be able to forget our entire life."

The heartbreak is still fresh, with Punia admitting:

"I haven't been able to get over it yet."

Her vulnerability is palpable, underscoring the depth of disappointment felt by the entire team.

Despite her grief, Punia finds solace in the support of her teammates and loved ones.

"I didn't want to talk about it because it still hurts a lot," she said. "Keeping it inside will do no good and it is necessary to vent it out."

What's next for Savita Punia and the Indian Women's Hockey Team?

However, Punia's comeback begins with a return to the field. She finds healing in the sport she loves by competing in the FIH Pro League and the ongoing Nationals in Pune.

"The good thing about sports is that you have to forget the past and move forward very quickly," she said with a laugh.

Punia's tenacity extends beyond the rink, as she seeks inner calm via yoga and meditation.

"I used yoga and pranayama to improve my fitness," she said, emphasizing the significance of both mental and physical well-being in conquering adversity.

Looking ahead, Punia stays strong in her dedication to the sport. With Pro League matches in Belgium on the horizon, she welcomes the chance for regeneration and improvement.

"We have to work on our game constantly," she concluded, exuding perseverance and commitment.