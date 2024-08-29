Hikmat Ramdani: All you need to know about Suhas Yathiraj’s opponent in para-badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's para-badminton campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will feature Suhas Yathiraj against Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani in the men’s singles SL4 category. The match is scheduled for 15:20 IST.

Ramdani, born March 25, 2001, is a standout figure in para-badminton with a remarkable list of achievements. He secured gold medals at the 2022 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo and the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Pattaya.

Ramdani also earned a bronze medal in men’s singles SL4 at the 2022 Tokyo World Championships. His current world ranking in men’s singles SL4 is 9th, as of August 2024.

Ramdani's success extends to the Asian Para Games, where he won gold in mixed doubles at the 2022 Hangzhou Games and a bronze medal in men’s singles. His achievements in the ASEAN Para Games include gold in mixed doubles in 2023 and silver in men’s singles in both 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Ramdani excelled at the Asian Youth Para Games, capturing gold medals in boys’ singles and mixed doubles in 2017 and 2021.

Trending

Hikmat Ramdani’s medals and achievements

2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Pattaya : Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles) 2022 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Tokyo : Gold Medal (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4) 2022 World Championships, Tokyo : Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

: Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles SL4) 2023 World Abilitysport Games, Nakhon Ratchasima : Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Silver Medal (Men’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Silver Medal (Men’s Singles) 2022 Asian Para Games, Hangzhou : Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles) 2023 ASEAN Para Games, Cambodia : Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Silver Medal (Men’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles), Silver Medal (Men’s Singles) 2017 Asian Youth Para Games, Dubai : Gold Medal (Boys’ Singles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Boys’ Singles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles) 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, Manama: Gold Medal (Boys’ Singles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles)

Hikmat Ramdani’s world rankings

Ramdani is currently ranked No. 8 in the world in the SL4 category in the latest BWF Para-Badminton rankings as of August 6th, 2024

Hikmat Ramdani’s Paralympic qualification

Ramdani qualified for his first-ever appearance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by virtue of his doubles rankings with 40,447 points to his name

Hikmat Ramdani vs Suhas Yathiraj: Head to Head

In their only encounter to date at the 2022 Asian Para Games quarterfinals, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj emerged victorious over Ramdani with scores of 21-19, 21-17.

Hikmat Ramdani vs Suhas Yathiraj match details

The match between Ramdani and Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is scheduled to take place at 3:20 pm IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback