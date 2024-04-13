"I believe this set of players can do it" - Former hockey player Ashok Kumar confident of India 'protecting legacy' of 8 gold medals at the Olympics

Former Indian hockey player Ashok Kumar is confident of Team India restoring the Olympic glory at the Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, India secured their spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics after clinching the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Team India have won a record eight gold medals in men's hockey at the Olympics so far. In the Tokyo Olympics, they secured a bronze medal.

In the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series launched by Hockey India, Ashok Kumar stated the current Indian team has the potential to finish on the podium.

“People were hockey fanatics back when I used to play, there was a pride associated with the sport in India. No other country has been able to match the feat of India winning 8 gold medals and we have to protect this legacy at any cost," Ashok Kumar stated.

"I believe this set of players can do it; they have been controlling games recently and have showcased unity. I’m sure this team has the winning spirit which can place India on the podium, will they stand on the top for the 9th time and restore the past glory is all that is left to see,” he added.

“It is a prestigious award” - Ashok Kumar on winning the lifetime achievement award

Most recently, at the 6th Hockey India Annual Awards 2023, Ashok Kumar was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, named after world-renowned hockey magician and his father, Major Dhyan Chand.

“Definitely, such moments when you get awarded for your efforts, when you are recognised, make you feel proud but the effect of the award on the people around you and the youngsters in the national team is more important," Ashok conveyed.

"I am lucky that I was awarded, in the name of my father Major Dhyan Chand, who spread India’s name throughout the world. I am lucky to stand behind legendary players who have won the award before me and I will always consider them to be above me in stature,” he added.

“It is a prestigious award, one of the highest honours you can receive in hockey but for me, it’s the name of my father Major Dhyan Chand that holds more weightage. My whole family is delighted that I have joined a special line of hockey legends and that the Dhyan Chand name will continue to live on in history,” he concluded by saying.

Furthermore, Ashok Kumar traveled down memory lane to discuss India’s only World Cup title win in 1975 after defeating Pakistan in the grand finale. He played a crucial role in Team India’s 2-1 win in the final over Pakistan.

Team India will start the mega event in Paris with the contest against New Zealand on July 27. Later, they will face defending champions Belgium on August 1 and Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Australia on the next day.

Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and hosts France are part of Pool A of the 12-team men’s hockey tournament at the quadrennial event. Notably, all teams will play each other once in the group stage before the top four from each pool move to the quarter-finals.