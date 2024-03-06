I am going to do everything in my power to earn points for Paris 2024 Olympics qualification: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

After performing below his potential over the last two Olympic games, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is hoping to reverse his fortunes and earn much-needed, crucial points to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics and stand a chance to finish at the podium.

Notably, Lahiri moved to the LIV Golf from the USPGA in 2022, shifting his base from Florida to Dubai, after finishing runners-up at The Players Championship, an annual competition on the PGA tour.

The 2015 Indian Open Champion stated he would be giving everything in his power to secure the crucial points to make it to the quadrennial event in Paris. Lahiri will be next seen at the DLG Golf and Country Club at the end of March.

“It’s very important for me to represent my country. I have been at the Olympics a couple of times, and both times I’ve played well below my potential and it’s something that I would love to change,” Lahiri told FanCode.

“To be able to do that, I need those world ranking points. Unfortunately, that is the only qualification system even though, in my opinion, that shouldn’t be the case. But because that is the way it is, I am actually trying to play as many tournaments as I can outside of the LIV Golf schedule,” stated Lahiri.

“So, I’m going to do everything in my power to give myself the opportunity to earn those points however it is possible,” he went on to add.

Anirban Lahiri to compete in some important tournaments

After being part of the International Series in Oman last month, the 36-year-old would be participating in a few competitions in Asia, including the Indian Open in March 2024, to clinch a few important points and be in contention for the mega event.

“I am playing in Macao next week, I played in Oman two weeks ago, I am playing in the Indian Open. Most likely, add one or two more tournaments in May before the (Olympic qualification) deadline of the second week of June,” he emphasized.

Lahiri is presently ranked 350th in the world, while Shubhankar Sharma (ranked 201st) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (ranked 229th) are leading the pack to potentially qualify for the mega event in Paris.