"I promise I will win it for you"- Sardara Singh recalls special words of former teammate PR Sreejesh

Former captain of the Indian hockey team Sardara Singh fondly reminisced the moments he shared with PR Sreejesh. Singh, who led the Indian team for eight years, had handed over the captaincy to ace goalkeeper Sreejesh in 2016.

A legend of Indian hockey himself, Singh was appreciative of Sreejesh, who retired from the sport after a successful Paris Olympics 2024 campaign. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony, held for PR Sreejesh on August 14, in Delhi, the former captain shared a fascinating story.

Singh recalled how the Kerala-born player had given him the confidence to go out on the field and play fearlessly during several games together. He said:

"I still remember Sreejesh used to tell me, ‘Just bring the match to a shootout and I promise I will win it for you.’ I along with all his teammates, feel very lucky to have shared the ground with Sreejesh," Sardara said at the event.

The 38-year-old further applauded his former teammate for never losing his fire despite many challenges.

“Sreejesh has faced many obstacles but has always come through it shining. Never have I seen him taking rest on the hockey field, such was his dedication to the cause.”

Both PR Sreejesh and Sardara Singh were part of India’s triumphant campaign at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea. While Singh led the team, Sreejesh was just an emerging player at the time.

PR Sreejesh to begin new assignment following retirement

Sreejesh is often called the ‘Wall of India’ for being as solid as a rock in India’s goal. Right through his career, the Indian goalkeeper has guarded the goal with complete authority. He was at his absolute best during India’s bronze medal winning campaign in Paris, playing an instrumental role.

Sreejesh will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career after being announced as the coach of the Indian junior men’s team following his retirement from the sport.

