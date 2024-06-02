“I would say winning a medal is pretty high up there in terms of career achievements” - Aditi Ashok ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is confident of gaining good form leading to the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to be held later this year. She came close to an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but settled for a fourth-place finish.

While speaking with SAI Media in an exclusive interview, the Indian ace golfer stated that winning an Olympic medal would be a major career achievement for her. Aditi also emphasized that she has improved across all aspects of the game since the Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel I've gotten better with all aspects of my game. The year 2023 especially was a great year performance-wise and that's because I managed to pick up some distance in the off season last year. I would say winning a medal is pretty high up there in terms of career achievements,” Aditi told SAI Media in an exclusive interview.

“My results have been average” - Aditi Ashok on her mixed 2024 season

After having an impressive 2023 season, Aditi Ashok is having a mixed season in 2024. Her best finish, tied 35th with a score of 2-under par, came at the Cognizant Founders Cup in April and May this year. Moreover, Aditi couldn’t make the cut for the Mizuho Americas Open.

“My results have been average, I would say. Have played good in streaks but not for all four days. I do feel I'm playing well so I'm looking forward to the summer events leading up to the Olympics. No special plans I would say,” said Aditi.

This week, the 26-year-old golfer made the cut at the US Women’s Open in Lancaster Country Club. It’s important to note that Aditi is set to receive ₹57 lakh assistance from the MOC’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the Paris Olympics 2024 cycle.

In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Aditi dominated the opening three rounds before missing the medal in the final round. Later, she secured a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2023 in China.

“I think I played some of my best golf in Tokyo. And I was hitting the ball so short that week that I don't think I could've done anything more to play any better. I think I was the most efficient with my game that week. So with Tokyo I gained a lot of confidence, I would say and not much learning,” Aditi Ashok stated.

Aditi Ashok is expected to play at least eight more events before heading to the Summer Games in Paris.