Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are two of the brightest prospects for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

While Shubhankar is ranked 47, Gaganjeet is at 52nd spot in the international rankings as of April 29. Both are expected to be present at the Le Golf National to represent their nation at the Olympic Games later this year.

The duo will be making their first appearance at the mega event, while the likes of Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will make their second and third appearance, respectively.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are part of the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). In a recent press release by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Shubhankar Sharma heaped praise on the TOPS initiative by the government as it helps athletes financially.

“TOPS is great initiative by government and supports deserving sportspersons who represent the nation at the highest level. Few will know that golf is different in many aspects, especially as far as expenses are concerned,” Sharma was quoted as saying by the Sports Authority of India in a press release.

“I will draw on my experience to meet the expectations of the nation in Olympics. Needless to say, I will put my best foot forward,” he added.

Under the TOPS initiative, Shubhankar manages to incur the cost of competing in nine DP World Tour events besides two major championships i.e., the US Open and the British Open.

“Gagan is a proven champion and I look up to him” - Shubhankar Sharma draws inspiration from Gaganjeet Bhullar

Shubhankar Sharma also heaped praise on his counterpart Gaganjeet Bhullar and with his support, he aims the bring India glory.

“Gagan is a proven champion and I look up to him with a lot of regard and respect. He has a wonderful mindset about winning. I am sure we both should be able to spur each other to bring glory to the nation in Paris,” Sharma said.

Notably, Gaganjeet Bhullar is an 11-time Asian Tour champion, besides winning a silver medal at the 2006 Asian Games.