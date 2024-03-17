“It is the dream of the entire family that I play in the Olympics” - Indian drag-flicker Araijeet Hundal

Young hockey sensation Araijeet Singh Hundal feels there is a lot of difference between playing the game at the junior and senior levels. Most recently, Hundal made it to the Indian senior men's squad and also took part in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

The 20-year-old forward believes that the experienced players in the senior team made the transition seamless for him. Furthermore, he emphasized that he will leave no stone unturned to clinch a spot in the Indian team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Senior hockey is completely different from junior hockey. I played junior hockey for three to four years and have also played two (junior) World Cups. I got a chance to play in the FIH Pro League in India against big teams like the Netherlands and Australia. We are lucky to be in the camp ahead of the Olympics at the very beginning of our senior career,” Hundal told PTI Bhasha.

Notably, after his grandfather, father, and three uncles played the sport at the senior level, Hundal became the third-generation player in his family. Hundal added that there will be grand celebrations from his family members at home if he makes the cut to the Paris Olympics.

“If I could do that (represent India in Paris), there would be a festive atmosphere at our house. There will be such happiness on everyone’s face that even I have never seen before. I will leave no stone unturned to make that happen,” he added.

“It is the dream of the entire family that I play in the Olympics. Grandfather used to play hockey. Papa and (his) three brothers all played hockey at the national level but no one could find a place in the India team,” he went on to state.

“The vibes are very positive with senior players” - Araijeet Hundal

"The vibes are very positive with senior players" - Araijeet Hundal

Hundal is currently part of the 28-member probable squad at the national camp in Bhubaneswar, preparing hard for the quadrennial event. The promising young forward made his senior team debut against South Africa earlier this year, netting four times while he scored a hat-trick against Korea in the Junior World Cup in 2023.

Additionally, Hundal was part of the FIH Pro League recently, netting a goal in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands. He stated that senior players in the team encourage juniors to do well and correct their mistakes.

“The stadium was packed and I did not think that I would get a chance in the shootout. But when I got it, I thought that this is the opportunity to do something and if I missed it, I would get nothing but regrets. The senior players also explained to me not to come under pressure and to play naturally,” Hundal said.

“The bonding between junior and senior players is very good. If we have any questions or are nervous, we do not hesitate to approach them (seniors). They scold us when we make mistakes on the field and also encourage us when we play well. The vibes are very positive,” he concluded.