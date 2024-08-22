"It is only because of my passion for academics" - Archana Kamath opens up on quitting table tennis to pursue higher education

India's former table tennis star Archana Kamath has cleared the air, stating that the only reason for her quitting the sport is because of her passion for academics. Her desire to pursue higher studies prompted her decision to call it quits.

Archana Kamath, India’s prominent table tennis star and a standout at the Paris 2024 Olympics, announced her retirement from competitive table tennis on Wednesday (August 21). At just 24 years old, Kamath's decision to leave the sport comes as a surprise to many, particularly given her recent successes and rapid rise in the sport.

“If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn’t in any way a financial decision,” Kamath explained in an interview with The Indian Express.

Archana Kamath’s departure from the sport raised questions about the financial sustainability and support for table tennis in India. However, she was clear about her gratitude and the support she received throughout her career.

“I have had a wonderful 15 years with table tennis, and there is no greater honour than getting an opportunity to give my best for my country. The last thing I want to do is pull people away from table tennis. It is an amazing sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time and my love for it continues," she said.

She specifically mentioned the backing from OGQ, TOPS, and Indian Oil as instrumental in her journey.

“I have received extraordinary support, and I neither have the right nor inclination to complain on that front – doing so would be extremely unfair to the athletes who have really struggled for want of support," the youngster said.

Archana Kamath impressed at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Known for her remarkable performance in the Olympics, where she played a crucial role in India's historic quarterfinal appearance, Kamath’s decision to retire has prompted widespread discussion.

Her retirement is particularly notable because she was a key performer at the Paris Games, where she delivered a crucial victory in India’s match against Germany. Despite India’s overall loss, Archana Kamath's win against the higher-ranked Xiaona Shan was a highlight of the tournament. Her unexpected retirement has led to speculation about the financial aspects of the sport, but Kamath has been clear about her motivations.

