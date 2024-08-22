"Most sports don’t pay till you hit the top" - Fans react to Archana Kamath's sudden exit from table tennis

At just a mere age of 24, Indian table tennis star Archana Kamath has decided to halt her career. She will now be going over to the USA to pursue higher studies. Why she took such a decision is unknown but there were speculations among fans that the monetary side of table tennis in India might be one of the reasons.

But keeping that point of view aside, it is a fact that Archana Kamath had always been a good student and was keenly interested in academics. Hence, hanging up the paddle to take on the pen might be a deed she had always wanted. Indian table tennis fans were certainly not happy with Kamath's decision. They took to social media to express their concerns.

One user wrote:

"Most sports don’t pay till you hit the top and to hit the top you need the best coaches, nutritionists and psychologists. Basically- you need money to make money. This has snuffed the careers of plenty of talented athletes. Archana Kamath’s parents are doctors so they figured academics is the bankable way forward. And perhaps at Michigan Uni she might still pursue her passion. India cannot expect to bring medals like the west until we support Athletes like the west does."

Another user gave a mixed opinion where he didn't shy from criticizing Kamath's decision. He wrote on X:

"There's more than sufficient financial support especially for her sport. The part about earning money is on her. If they were on top of their field, they would attract sponsors. Manika Batra earns decently through endorsements. Javelin which is far less interesting than TT is watched purely because of Neeraj. When the standard of TT players and matches improves more money will flow in. But it's good she's focusing on studies too. Good job will help her financially. Far better than selling yourselves out to politicians like certain sportspersons."

One sports enthusiast commented:

"Like higher education, need to have a sound financial background to pursue sports in India..training, logistical support, food , travel are expensive...don't expect much support from govt agencies...there is no incentives to select sports as a career."

One fan account wrote on X:

"She is a great prospect for India in Table Tennis. But it's true, that this sport would not get her the kind of monetary returns ,other sports will give and the competition is too high. Wishing her all the best for her studies and future.

Another user said:

"It’s a bitter truth, you get government support/ help only after nationals. Departments give jobs only to already employed players. Kindly look at grassroot level, encourage/ help them. Hire coaches/ mentors with passion for game. Hire/ recruit PETs for actually excelling."

Another user commented:

"Great player. She was the only player to win a match against Germany in women's team. It's sad to hear this news. But this shows the system of Indian sports. Truly sad."

Archana Kamath was part of the Paris Olympics

Along with Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath was also a part of the team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Unlike Akula and Batra, she wasn't ranked in the top 50; her ranking was outside the 100 mark.

Her decision to quit the sport has given rise to speculations that she might represent the USA in the future. However, keeping that aside, Kamath was a talented table tennis player who could have been one of the best in the world in the future.

