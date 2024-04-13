“It was quite special” - Equestrian Anush Agarwalla on securing a spot in Paris Olympics 2024

Asian Games gold medallist Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla has stated that securing a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 was one of the special moments of his career. Notably, Anush Agarwalla secured India's first quota in equestrian for the Paris Olympics 2024 in dressage in February 2024.

In an exclusive interview by Fit India Movement, the Kolkata-born equestrian Anush Agarwalla shared his views on winning a gold medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the individual event at the Asian Games 2023.

Furthermore, Anush also opened up about his Paris Olympics 2024 qualification. Notably, It will be the first time an Indian will be taking part in the dressage event of the Olympics.

“There are two to three special moments that stand out the most. One is obviously our Asian Games when our flag went up and the national anthem played. One more very, very special experience was just three months ago when our Paris Olympics qualifier was going on.

"Our cutoff date was December 31st, and I qualified on December 30th itself,” Anush Agarwalla told Ekta Vishnoi, the mission director of Fit Indian Movement, in an exclusive interview.

“When my performance was over, my coach and I knew that we had achieved it, that now India is getting this place, so it was quite special. We didn't need to say much; we were just smiling at each other, and I felt that was enough,” he added.

Although a spot is won for the nation, Agarwalla should wait until June 2024 when the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will send the name of the rider, who will represent the nation at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Though two other dressage riders, Shruti Vohra and Major Jolly Ahluwalia, are also contending for a spot, the form and experience will help Anush Agarwalla take up the slot.

“I got into this sport through my parents” - Anush Agarwalla

In dressage competitions, the horse and the rider perform a series of predetermined movements in an arena bordered by a low rail. The horse must stay within the area while performing.

Additionally, Anush took the audience down memory lane, stressing the reason why he took up the sport as his passion. He also conveyed how he got into the sport as a child after taking up riding lessons with his parents.

“I got into this sport through my parents. I come from a business family. No one in my family plays sports, and when I was three or four years old, they used to take me riding. Slowly my passion grew, and then I started taking riding lessons, then later shifted to Germany. So, everything started there,” he conveyed.

Moreover, the rider talked about the challenges he faced while taking up the sport, his fitness, the unbreakable bond with his horses, the mental and physical preparation before the competitions, and many more in this candid interview.

Importantly, the ‘Fit India Champions’ interview series aims to amplify positive messages by engaging in conversations with athletes and health influencers who serve as catalysts for change.