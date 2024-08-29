"It's your last match.."- Harmanpreet Singh shares anecdote with PR Sreejesh before bronze medal match at Paris Olympics

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has shared an anecdote about PR Sreejesh from Paris Olympics 2024. Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh, along with the rest of their teammates, were present at a special felicitation ceremony held for the former Indian goalkeeper.

The ceremony in Delhi on August 14 was organized by Hockey India. Sreejesh's teammates were present wearing jerseys that had his jersey No. 16 on them. At the event, Harmanpreet talked about a special moment he shared with Sreejesh before the bronze medal match that India won against Spain.

"I told Sreejesh before the bronze medal match, 'This is your last match for India,' and he replied 'Khelunga bhi waise hi,'" Singh said. "After our semifinal loss, the team's morale was down, Sreejesh stepped up and said that the entire country is sending us love, we must fight hard and win the bronze medal for them.”

Singh further expressed that PR Sreejesh has taught the team about hardwork and what mindset to carry, among many other things.

“He has been a special part of Indian team's journey. He has taught us hardwork, what mindset to carry and how to set goals. I am really happy to have shared my journey with Sreejesh," Harmanpreet Singh added.

PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh share spotlight in Paris to culminate illustrious journey as teammates

PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh have been teammates since Singh joined the Indian team in 2015. They have shared a great rapport on the field and have complemented each other brilliantly.

The two senior players, once again, played a vital role in India’s successful campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024. While Sreejesh guarded the Indian goal like a rock, Harmanpreet was the leader of their attack.

The celebrated Indian goalkeeper was at the peak of his prowess in Paris. He brought his pedigree to the forefront, saving 50 of the 62 goal attempts that he faced. His performance has been hailed by the entire country ever since.

On the other hand, captain Harmanpreet ended the competition as the leading goal-scorer across all teams with 10 goals to his name. The two champion players were also part of India’s bronze medal win at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. PR Sreejesh announced his retirement ahead of the Paris Olympics.

