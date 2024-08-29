Mariam Eniola Bolaji: All you need to know about Mandeep Kaur’s opponent in para-badminton at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India will begin their Paris 2024 Paralympics campaign with para-badminton events on Thursday. The match between Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji and India’s Mandeep Kaur in the SL3 category is one of the most exciting clashes of the day.

Bolaji, 18, has been one of the most exciting young names in para-badminton in recent times. She has won a flurry of gold medals in international tournaments, catapulting her to the second position in the world rankings.

Despite her young age and short time in professional para-badminton, Bolaji has shown her class and temperament by regularly beating experienced players in international tournaments. She created history when she defeated World No. 1 Qonitah Ikthtiar Syakuroh in her international debut at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023 event.

Trending

Bolaji’s incredible self-belief and tendency to turn up her level during crucial matches will certainly see her go toe-to-toe on Thursday against three-time World Championships medalist Mandeep Kaur.

Irrespective of the result, the competition between upcoming star Bolaji and India’s premier para-shuttler Mandeep Kaur will be an exciting watch for badminton fans and neutrals alike.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji’s medals and achievements

2021 Spanish Para Badminton International: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles)

2023 Uganda Para Badminton International : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles) 2023 Africa Para Badminton Championships : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles) 2023 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles) 2024 Egypt Para Badminton International : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles), Gold Medal (Women’s Doubles), Gold Medal (Mixed Doubles) 2024 Spanish Para Badminton International I : Gold Medal (Women’s Singles)

: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles) 2024 Spanish Para Badminton International II: Gold Medal (Women’s Singles)

Mariam Eniola Bolaji’s world rankings

Bolaji is currently ranked No. 2 in the women’s singles SL3 category, which is the highest in her short career. She has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2024, as she was ranked No. 17 at the start of January.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji’s Paralympic qualifications

Despite her meteoric rise in the world rankings in recent times, Bolaji was still in the bottom half of the rankings during the qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. As a result, she had to secure her berth at the Paralympic Games via a Bipartite Commission Invite, which is given to those para-athletes who could not secure their qualification through other methods due to special circumstances.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji vs Mandeep Kaur: Head to Head

Bolaji and Mandeep have faced each other twice, with the Nigerian para-shuttler coming out on top both times. The pair met for the first time at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023. Bolaji defeated Mandeep 21-16 21-17 to move on to the quarter-final of the event.

The duo met for the last time at the Spanish Para Badminton International in April, with Bolaji defeating top-seeded Mandeep 21-10, 21-8 in the final match to claim the title.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji vs Mandeep Kaur match details

The clash between Eniola and Mandeep will take place from 2:00 pm IST onwards at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback