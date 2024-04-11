Naomi Osaka returns to the Billie Jean King Cup after 4 years hoping to make her way into Paris 2024 Olympics

Naomi Osaka will make her long-awaited return to the BJK Cup after a four-year absence, with the goal of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. The former world number one and four-time major winner has been named in the Japan squad to face Kazakhstan in Tokyo, her first appearance in a team competition since February 2020.

Despite her absence from the BJK Cup, Osaka's participation in the Tokyo match raises the prospect of her joining the Japan Olympic team in Paris. However, she faces a challenge because she must compete in two ties during the same Olympic cycle.

If Osaka does not meet this requirement, she will have to go through the appeals process, according to a spokesman for the International Tennis Federation. Nonetheless, the ITF has reserved a spot in each singles draw at the Games for a Grand Slam title winner, giving Osaka an alternative path to Olympic qualification.

Naomi Osaka's return to competitive tennis

Osaka's return to competitive tennis has been characterised by resilience and determination. Following a hiatus from the tour due to the birth of her first child, she made an impressive comeback, rising from 831 at the Australian Open to just inside the top 200 and No. 4 in Japan.

Osaka, having previously competed in the Olympics, is eager to return to the grand stage. Her memorable performance at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she lit the cauldron and advanced to the third round, serves as motivation for her Olympic goals.

Despite facing challenges, including a withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health issues, Osaka remains committed to her goals. Her decision to play in the BJK Cup match against Kazakhstan demonstrates her desire to contribute to the Japan team's success.

As Osaka returns to the court at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, the site of the 2021 Olympic tournament, expectations are high for her performance. With the Paris Olympics 2024 approaching, Osaka's presence heightens the excitement surrounding the BJK Cup and raises hopes for her participation in the prestigious event.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline