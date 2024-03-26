National Rifle Association of India releases list of shooters for Olympics Shooting Trials

In a big development, the National Rifle Association of India has announced a list of the shooters who will be competing in the Olympic shooting trials, scheduled to take place in Delhi and Bhopal.

The first two phases will be held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges in New Delhi from April 18 to 27, while the last two phases will take place at the MP Shooting Academy in Bhopal from May 10 to 19, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that India have attained 19 Olympic quotas in shooting. Olympics quota winners will take on India’s top-ranked shooters during the trails in a bid to secure their spots for Paris Olympics.

Notably, a series of four trials will take place, however, the result of the top three will only be taken into consideration with regard to the selection. The names for the air pistol women category weren’t mentioned in the list and will be released after the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship.

"It will be notified immediately after the conduct of ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship at Rio, Brazil," NRAI said in a statement.

The ones who earned the Olympics quota will be offered the benefits of bonus points at the trials. Air Pistol and Air Rifle Shooters, who secured quotas, will be offered one bonus point.

Also, the Quota winners from the 50m rifle and 25m pistol events will be awarded two bonus points in addition to the scores attained during the trials.

National Rifle Association of India squad for pistol and rifle shooters:

10m Air Pistol Men: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Naveen, and Ravinder Singh.

10m Air Rifle Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Karthik Sabari Raj, and Sandeep Singh.

10m Air Rifle Women: Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan, and Nancy.

25m Rapid-Fire Men: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat, and Ankur Goel.

25m Sports Pistol Women: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Abhindya Patil, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

50m Rifle 3P Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, and Niraj Kumar.

50m Rifle 3P Women: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nischal, and Anjum Moudgil.