Neeraj Chopra clarifies no injury sustained after skipping Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet  

Star Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has issued a clarification over the injury reports that he sustained during training. It ruled him out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet in the Czech Republic.

Amid reports being circulated that the Olympic gold medallist sustained an adductor muscle injury during a training session a couple of weeks ago, Chopra said that it was a niggle rather than an injury. It is a cautious step to avoid an injury scare ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra took to his Instagram story to explain why he will miss out on Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics, scheduled to take place on May 28. The 26-year-old wrote:

"Hello everyone! Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury."

"Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don't want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it's fully recovered, I will get back to competitions. Thank you for your support."

It is worth noting that Neeraj also missed the previous Ostrava Golden Spike meet last year due to a muscle injury.

When will Neeraj Chopra next return to action?

Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to compete at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 18. The event will be of top significance as he will compete against Germany's teen sensation Max Dehning for the first time. Julian will also be a top contender to finish at the pole position.

Neeraj started his quest to defend the Olympic gold medal with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month. He threw 88.36m as his best throw in the event, which was just short of Czechian Jakub Vadlejch's 88.38m to secure the top spot.

The Indian sporting pantheon later marked his first event presence in a domestic season after three years. He won the gold medal at the Federation Cup with an 82.27m throw.