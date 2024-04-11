"Nothing special about the Chinese, we are beating them as well" - Sreeja Akula exudes self-belief ahead of maiden Olympic campaign

Self-belief reigns supreme for Sreeja Akula ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. Not even the overwhelming dominance of the Chinese players on the world table tennis scene can deter the Indian paddler's confidence ahead of Paris 2024.

Sreeja, who will make her maiden appearance at an Olympic event when the 2024 edition of the Games gets underway later this year, recently won her second WTT title in Beirut after having triumphed in Texas earlier this year.

As part of an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, India's upcoming star spoke on her experience of locking horns with the formidable Chinese and mentioned why she feels the Indians are fast catching up.

"Until a few months earlier, I used to feel that the Chinese are special and they play so differently, but once I played with them I got to know that what they play is just normal table tennis," said Sreeja who aspires to win a medal in Paris.

While acknowledging that the Chinese players are a "bit more consistent and strong" the Hyderabad girl also declared that there was "nothing special" about them and that it wasn't impossible to get the balls back.

"There is nothing special but they are very consistent with their strokes. Their strokes are powerful but we are able to block them. It's not as if it's impossible to get the balls back," Sreeja Akula explained.

"It's not like how it is used to be anymore. We are able to get a lot more balls to the table against them but they are bit more consistent and strong. I think we are getting there, and in future we will be able to defeat them a lot more," she predicted.

Sreeja Akula defeated World No. 2 Wang Yidi of China (currently ranked third) back in February in what was a landmark day for Indian table tennis, even as compatriot Ayhika Mukherjee overcame top-ranked Sun Yingsha in Busan.

"We are playing many international tournaments" - Sreeja Akula on how table tennis has transformed in India

With Indian table tennis making rapid strides over the past few years, Sreeja dwelt at length on the reasons behind the remarkable transformation. The Ultimate Table Tennis League and private sponsorships for players have been a game changer, according to the 25-year-old.

Sreeja lauded her sponsors who have supported her over the last couple of years, thus enabling her to take part in international tournaments.

"The Ultimate Table Tennis League has helped the Indians a lot in getting good exposure. We are playing many international tournaments with the help of private sponsors as well. For example, I am sponsored by Dream Sports Foundation," she revealed.

"They have been helping me a lot over the last two years, and with their help, I have played so many international tournaments," Sreeja added.

Sreeja feels that the belief that the Indians can go on to become the No. 1 team in the world has added to the buoyancy in the set-up.

"The government TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) has been helping us a lot. We have the belief now that we can be the No. 1 team in the world. We are defeating the Chinese as well. The belief system has also changed," the youngster stated with an air of confidence.

From a daily yoga session to a strength and conditioning routine, Sreeja Akula aims to stay injury-free ahead of the all-important Paris Games. With the aid of a regimen devised by fitness trainer Hirak Bagchi, she aims to be at her best during the Olympics.

"Staying injury-free for the next few months is very important so I will be working with my fitness trainer Hirak Sir (Hirak Bagchi) on improving my strength and conditioning," Sreeja Akula said.

"I normally do meditation every day and some yoga on a daily basis. That is part of my everyday routine. I think that helps me before my matches," she disclosed.

The upcoming ITTF Singles World Cup, which begins in Macau on April 15, will witness India's Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra in action.