Paris 2024 Paralympics Para-Shooting: Manish Narwal wins silver medal in P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event

India’s para-shooting prodigy Manish Narwal clinched a silver medal in the P1 - men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event on Friday at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics. The talented para-shooter finished in second position in the final round with a score of 234.9.

South Korean para-shooter Jo Jeongdu won the gold medal with a score of 237.4, while China’s Yang Chao claimed the bronze medal with a score of 214.3.

The silver medal claimed on Friday is the second consecutive Paralympic medal won by Manish Narwal, who had earlier won a gold medal in the Mixed P4 - 50m air pistol event in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Narwal will be impressed with his performance in Paris 2024, even if he had to settle for a lower finishing rank than his Tokyo 2020 gold-winning result. Despite being just 22 years old, he has already gotten two Paralympic medals in his bag.

The latest victory also took India up to the ninth position in the Paris 2024 Paralympics medal tally. Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara had earlier won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, with Mona Agarwal clinching a bronze medal in the same event.

Para-sprinter Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m T35 event, taking India’s total medal tally to four. With such an impressive record on only the second day of the ongoing Paralympic Games, India is well on its way to bettering its medal haul from Tokyo 2020, where it had won a total of 19 medals.

Paris 2024 Paralympics P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Full Results

Jo Jeongdu (Republic of Korea) - 237.4 Manish Narwal (India) - 234.9 Yang Chao (People's Republic of China) - 214.3 Alexander Reyna Jerez (Cuba) - 194.0 Buster Antonsen (Denmark) - 174.2 Lou Xiaolong (People's Republic of China) - 153.7 Server Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) - 132.1 Seyedmohammadreza Mirshafiei (Islamic Republic of Iran) - 111.7

