Paris Olympics 2024: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar set to compete in the Olympics

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (46) and Diksha Dagar (138) are set to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. However, Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) also have a good chance of making it to the mega event in Paris.

Notably, this will be a third appearance at the Games for Aditi Ashok, the most for an Indian golfer. On the other hand, Diksha Dagar will be a part of her second Summer Games. Meanwhile, if Shubhankar and Gaganjeet make the cut, it will be their maiden appearance.

It’s important to note that India’s best performance at the Summer Games came from Aditi Ashok, who ended in the fourth spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Importantly, the Olympic entries are sent by the Indian Golf Union. Qualification for Olympics is determined by rankings, with 120 players allowed to qualify - 60 men’s and as many women’s players via the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

The top 15 players in the OWGR automatically earn Olympic eligibility with a cap of four golfers per country. Subsequently, the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) include up to two additional top eligible players per country beyond the top 15, provided the nation lacks at least two golfers within the top 15 rankings.

Meanwhile, two Indian-Americans Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are grabbing the spotlight on the PGA Tour, reaching career-high rankings this week at No 12 and No 33 respectively.

However, both Theegala and Bhatia can’t make it to the Summer Games in Paris since the top 15 in the world rankings have as many as eight Americans.

Aditi Ashok is in top 50 despite a moderate 2024 so far

Moving forward to the rankings, in the women’s category, Aditi stood at the 46th rank despite having a mixed 2024. Diksha, who has been in exceptional form, touched 138th rank, her career best. Pranavi Urs (403) and Avani Prashanth (531) are the next best-ranked Indians.

In the open category, Shubhankar Sharma is the lone Indian in the top 200, carrying 197th rank. On the other hand, Gaganjeet Bhullar is ranked at the 232nd spot.

The next best in the open category are Veer Ahlawat at 380 and Karandeep Kochhar at 434th rank.