Paris Olympics 2024: Sports Ministry approves Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu’s foreign training proposals

Indian ace badminton players Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are all set to train in France and Germany respectively ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics as part of their preparations for the mega event in Paris.

Both Sen and Sindhu had earlier submitted their proposals for foreign training assistance. The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the financial assistance to cover the cost for both shuttlers.

Sen had requested financial assistance for a 12-day training session in Marseille, France. He will train at The Halle des Sports Parsemain under the supervision of his coach and support staff from July 8 to 21. He will be competing in the men’s singles event in the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu had sought financial aid for her training sessions at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule in Saarbrucken, Germany. Notably, she will be practicing in Germany for more than a month under her coach and support staff before moving to the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a release, MOC stated that the ministry approved the financial assistance under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for their airfare, boarding, lodging, local transportation charges, visa fee and shuttler cocks.

A few more athletes received assistance ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

During the meeting, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also approved table tennis player Sreeja Akula and archer Tisha Punia’s proposals for support to procure equipment.

Moreover, golfer Aditi Ashok and swimmer Aryan Nehra’s requests for financial assistance to travel to various competitions were also approved.

“TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation cost, local transportation cost and Aryan’s equipment, and Aditi’s caddy fee,” the release added.

Additionally, the Sports Ministry also approved the inclusion of table tennis player Harmeet Desai, the women’s 4x400 Relay Team in the TOPS Core group alongside wrestlers Nisha (68 kg) and Reetika (76 kg).

Furthermore, the MOC has also inducted the Indian golf sensation Kartik Singh into the TOPS Development Program, with a focus on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.