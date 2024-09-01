Paris Paralympics 2024: Are there para badminton bronze medal matches?

Indian para badminton players have performed admirably in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, with several para-shuttlers such as Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan qualifying for the semi-final rounds of their respective events.

Are there para badminton bronze medal matches in Paris Paralympics 2024?

Yes, there are para badminton bronze medal matches in Paris Paralympics 2024. The player who wins in the semi-final round progresses through to the final round of their respective events, while the other para-athlete will need to play in the bronze medal match.

Among the six Indian players who have qualified for the semi-final matches on Sunday, the winners will go through to the final round while the losing para-athletes will have to play in the para badminton bronze medal matches tomorrow.

Three Indian players have qualified for the men’s singles semi-finals, while three others have qualified for the women’s singles semi-finals. The Indian para-shuttlers will play the semi-final matches from 8:10 pm IST onwards.

Meanwhile, the Indian para badminton duo of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan will play in the para badminton bronze medal match in the mixed doubles SH6 event on Monday.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Badminton Men’s and Women’s Semi-final Schedule

Kumar Nitesh (India) vs Fujihara Daisuke (Japan) (Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Semifinal), 20:10 IST onwards

vs Fujihara Daisuke (Japan) (Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Semifinal), 20:10 IST onwards Suhas L.Y. (India) vs Sukant Kadam (India) (Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Semifinal), Not before 21:50 IST onwards

vs (Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Semifinal), Not before 21:50 IST onwards Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (India) vs Lin Shuangbao (China) (Para Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Semifinal), Not before 0:20 IST onwards

vs Lin Shuangbao (China) (Para Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Semifinal), Not before 0:20 IST onwards Thulasimathi Murugesan (India) vs Manisha Ramadass (India) (Para Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Semifinal), Not before 2:00 IST onwards

When are the Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Badminton Bronze Medal matches?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Badminton bronze medal matches will take place on September 2, 12:00 pm IST onwards.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para Badminton Bronze Medal Matches Schedule

Women's Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match: 12:00 pm IST

Women's Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match: 12:00 pm IST

Women's Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 12:50 pm IST onwards

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 12:50 pm IST onwards

Men's Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 1:40 pm IST onwards

Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 1:40 pm IST onwards

Men's Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 3:30 pm IST onwards

Women's Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 4:20 pm IST onwards

Women's Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match: 8:00 pm IST

Men's Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 8:50 pm IST onwards

Men's Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 9:40 pm IST onwards

Men's Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 9:40 pm IST onwards

Women's Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 11:50 pm IST onwards

Men's Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match: Not before 12:40 am IST onwards

