Who is Sivarajan Solaimalai? All you need to know about Indian para-badminton athlete at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Indian para shuttler Sivarajan Solaimalai is all set to represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics in both the men’s singles SH6 and mixed doubles SH6 para-badminton events in the French capital.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Sivarajan Solaimalai qualified for the men’s singles SH6 event and the mixed doubles SH6 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics through the Road to Paris rankings route.

He was part of the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, winning a bronze medal in the men's doubles SH6 event along with Krishna Nagar. Additionally, he won a silver medal in the mixed doubles SH6 event with Nithya Sre Sivan.

First gold medal of Sivarajan Solaimalai's career

Despite suffering a defeat in the singles event in the pre-quarterfinal at the Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023, he went on to clinch his first gold medal in men’s doubles with Krishna Nagar and a bronze medal in the mixed doubles with Nithya Sre Sivan in the in Pattaya, Thailand.

At the Para-Badminton International Tournament in Brazil in 2023, he suffered a loss in the men’s singles quarter-final. However, he bagged a bronze medal in men’s doubles with Krishna Nagar and a gold medal in mixed doubles with Nithya Sre.

In the Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023 in Ottawa, Canada, he went on to clinch a gold medal in men’s doubles and a silver medal in the mixed doubles event.

At the Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023 in Bahrain, Sivarajan lost his singles battle in the pre-quarter-final. However, he secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event with Nithya Sre Sivan.

More success ahead of the Paralympics

In June 2024, he secured a silver medal in the mixed doubles with Nithya Sre in the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International Level 1 competition in Glasgow, Scotland. Moreover, he also clinched a bronze medal in the singles and a silver medal in the mixed doubles with Nithya Sre in the Spanish Para-Badminton International Tournament.

Supported by the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), Sivarajan would be aiming to clinch gold medals in both singles and mixed doubles events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

