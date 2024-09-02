Paris Paralympics 2024 Badminton: Suhas Yathiraj wins silver medal in men's singles SL4 event

Profile Shoot Of Guatam Budh Nagar District Magistrate And Para-Badminton Player Suhas L Yathiraj - Source: Getty
Suhas Yathiraj has won a consecutive Paralympics medal with silver at Paris 2024. (Image via Getty)

India's ace para-shuttler, Suhas Yathiraj, continues to bring laurels for the country, by winning the silver medal at Paris Paralympics 2024. Suhas competed against Lucas Mazur of France, in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match, on September 2.

Given the high-pressure nature of the occasion, both players would have entered the clash, with the aim of gaining early momentum. However, it was Lucas, who registered the first blow, by winning the first game, 21-9.

With the start of a must-win second game, Suhas did try his best to make a comeback in the clash. However, his efforts did not reap much reward, as the Indian was beaten 13-21, thus, losing the final 0-2.

Though the Indian shuttler, would have wanted to clinch the gold medal, it takes nothing away from his journey at the Games in Paris. The Karnataka-born player, was at his dominant best, right through the competition as he remained unbeaten up until the finals.

Suhas Yathiraj adds a new feather to his cap by winning consecutive Paralympic medal at 41

Suhas Yathiraj is one of the role models for all young and upcoming athletes to look up to. At the age of 41, Suhas has gone on to win two consecutive Paralympic medals. The veteran Indian shuttler also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

However, it is also how he went about his business in Paris, which will inspire everyone. After winning each of his two group stage matches, Suhas then put up yet another show in the semifinal. Yathiraj had registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over his fellow Indian compatriot, Sukant Kadam, to enter the final.

His journey at the quadrennial event was special, as Suhas Yathiraj, did not concede a single set, up until his loss in the final. Also, an IAS officer, the talented sportsman, would be proud of his performance at the prestigious competition.

हिन्दी