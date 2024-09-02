Paris Paralympics 2024 Discus Throw: Yogesh Kathuniya shines with silver medal triumph

India's star athlete Yogesh Kathuniya has made the nation proud, winning the silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Yogesh clinched the second-place finish in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final on September 2 at the iconic Stade de France.

Kathuniya impressed with a best throw of 42.22m at the event in Paris. The Indian athlete started his set of throws in the finals, marking the above distance, which is also his new season best. With the throw, the 27-year-old finished second behind Brazil’s Claudiney Batista.

Batista preceeded Yogesh in the order and clinched the coveted gold, with a new Paralympic record throw of 46.86m. For the Indian thrower to pip the Brazilian, he needed to mark a huge jump in his throwing distance. However, Kathuniya, could not achieve that as his distances only decreased with his remaining throws.

Greece's javelin thrower Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze medal with a best throw of 41.32m. Yogesh Kathuniya would be proud of his accomplishment, as he has now won a second consecutive Paralympic medal at the quadrennial event. The Haryana-born athlete also won a silver at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Yogesh Kathuniya wins India's 8th medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024

Yogesh Kathuniya has given his country plenty to celebrate by bringing India its eighth medal of the Games in Paris. With Kathuniya's recent achievement, India now has three silver medals in its cabinet. The nation's athletes have also won a gold and four bronze medals at the prestigious competition so far.

While Avani Lekhara won the gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, the other two silver finishes came from Nishad Kumar in high jump and Manish Narwal in shooting.

Shooters Rubina Francis and Mona Agarwal, have each won a bronze medal in shooting. Meanwhile, Preethi Pal won India's two other bronze medals in athletics.

