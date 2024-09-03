Paris Paralympics 2024 Javelin Throw: Sumit Antil wins gold in men's javelin throw final; Sandeep, Sandip finish 4th and 7th respectively

Star para-javelin thrower Sumit Antil made a roaring appearance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by winning the coveted gold medal. Sumit clinched the first-place finish in the men's javelin throw F64 final at Stade de France on Monday.

In doing so, Antil defended his gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The 26-year-old was on top form from the start of the final. Sumit impressed everyone in attendance as he set a new Paralympic record of 70.59 meters, earning him the gold medal.

The star thrower was ecstatic the moment he recorded the throw, as he could visualize a potential podium finish. Though his opponents tried their absolute best, they couldn't topple the Indian para-athlete from the top spot.

Even though Sumit registered lower distances in his remaining attempts, his second attempt proved more than enough. Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku did well to come second with a throw of 67.03 m. The bronze medal was won by Michael Burian of Australia with a best throw of 64.89 m.

Sandeep comes in touching distance of javelin throw bronze; Sandip finishes 7th

Another of India's para-javelin throwers in the F44 category, Sandeep Chaudhary, performed extremely well. He was looking good to achieve a podium finish right until the end of the final, eventually finishing fourth with a season-best throw of 62.80m.

The Rajasthan-born thrower will take plenty out of this campaign and is expected to grow many folds heading into the future. Another para javelin thrower in the F44 category, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, also competed in the final. He finished seventh with a best throw of 58.03 m.

However, making his debut Paralympic appearance in Paris, Sanjay would have learned plenty from this experience. Overall, the Indian fans will be mighty proud of winning yet another gold medal at the prestigious competition.

